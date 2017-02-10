WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

The English Football Association is handed a final warning: Reform or risk legislative intervention by the British government. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 370 words, photo.

MANCHESTER, England — It seemed Marco Silva had taken on a near-impossible job when he was hired as manager of Hull at the start of January. The promoted club from northern England was up for sale, in last place in the English Premier League and planning to sell some of its best players. But the 39-year-old Portuguese coach labeled "Mini-Mourinho" is turning things around. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 740 words, photos.

— SOC--Man United-Transfers — Manchester United set to reduce transfer activity. SENT: 360 words, photos.

PEBBLE BEACH, California — Seung-Yul Noh, Joel Dahmen and Rick Lamb each shoot a 4-under 68 at Pebble Beach to share the lead, and more importantly, they are among the 75 players who finish. The rest have to return early Friday because of strong winds and rain. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 880 words, photos.

NEW YORK — Former Knicks star Charles Oakley is forcefully removed from his seat at Madison Square Garden, handcuffed and arrested after a scuffle near team owner James Dolan. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 51 words, photos.

Norway will top the medal table a year from now at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Germany and the United States will be next. That's the predition from a sophisticated data-processing program, though the future of Russian participation makes forecasting tough. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 700 words, photos.

HYDERABAD, India — Virat Kohli resumes on 111 and Ajinkya Rahane on 45 as India starts day two on 356-3 against Bangladesh in the one-off test. Match resumes at 0400 GMT.

Coach Eddie Jones has alerted his England side to watch out for any mischief in Cardiff. The English take their national record 15-test winning streak into Principality Stadium on Saturday in a pivotal Six Nations rugby match. By Foster Niumata. SENT: 640 words.

Ireland's visit to Rome on Saturday appears to be ideal and timed well. The Irish want to get their Six Nations title ambitions back on track, and what better team to face than Italy, against whom they have lost only once in the last 20 years. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 690 words,

MADRID — There could hardly be more contrasting teams in the Copa del Rey final. The promoted Alaves, playing in its second ever major final, and Barcelona, the record 28-time winner making its 39th appearance in the Copa final. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 600 words, photos.

PARIS — France has the capacity to stage the 2023 Rugby World Cup and the 2024 Olympic Games, according to French Rugby Federation president Bernard Laporte. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 410 words.

— BIA--Biathlon Worlds-Doping Raid — Police raid Kazakh biathlon team lodgings ahead of worlds. SENT: 210 words, photos.

— SPD--Single Distance Worlds — Kramer wins 8th 5000m world speedskating title. SENT: 270 words, photos.

— SKI--Worlds-Women's Combined — Vonn speeds up to target 1st career medal in combined. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 460 words, photos.

