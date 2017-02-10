AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
|FRIDAY, Feb. 10
thru 12, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — golf, European Tour, Maybank Championship.
thru 12, Pebble Beach, California — golf, US PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Centurion, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 5th ODI.
thru 12, Hyderabad, India — cricket, India v Bangladesh, one-off test.
thru 12, Montpellier, France — tennis, ATP, Open Sud de France.
thru 12, Sofia, Bulgaria — tennis, ATP, Sofia Open.
thru 12, Quito, Chile — tennis, ATP, Ecuador Open.
thru 12, Sweden — auto racing, WRC, Swedish Rally.
St. Moritz, Switzerland — skiing, world championships, women's combined.
Toledo, Ohio — boxing, Robert Easter Jr. vs. Luis Cruz for Easter's IBF lightweight title; Rau'Shee Warren vs. Zhanat Zhakiyanov for Warren's WBA bantamweight title.
|SATURDAY, Feb. 11
Italy — tennis, Six Nations: Italy vs. Ireland, Wales vs. England.
St. Moritz, Switzerland — skiing, world championships, men's downhill.
thru 12, various sites — tennis, Fed Cup first round: Czech Republic vs. Spain, United States vs. Germany, Belarus vs. Netherlands, Switzerland vs. France.
|SUNDAY, Feb. 12
France — rugby, Six Nations: France vs. Scotland.
St. Moritz, Switzerland — skiing, world championships, women's downhill.
|MONDAY, Feb. 13
St. Moritz, Switzerland — skiing, world championships, men's combined.
thru 19, Rotterdam, Netherlands — tennis, ATP, ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.
thru 19, Memphis — tennis, ATP, Memphis Open.
thru 19, Buenos Aires, Argentina — tennis, ATP, Argentina Open.
thru 19, Doha, Qatar — tennis, WTA, Qatar Open.
|TUESDAY, Feb. 14
Europe — football, Champions League round of 16 first legs: Benfica vs. Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona.
St. Moritz, Switzerland — skiing, world championships, team event.
|WEDNESDAY, Feb. 15
Europe — football, Champions League round of 16 first legs: Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal, Real Madrid vs. Napoli.
|THURSDAY, Feb. 16
Europe — football, Europa League round of 32 first legs.
thru 19, Perth, Australia — golf, European Tour, World Super 6 Perth.
thru 19, Pacific Palisades, California — golf, US PGA Tour, Genesis Open.
St. Moritz, Switzerland — skiing, world championships, women's giant slalom.
|FRIDAY, Feb. 17
Melbourne, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. Sri Lanka, 1st T20.
Auckland, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. South Africa, T20.
thru 19, Cali, Colombia — cycling, track World Cup.
thru 19, Adelaide, Australia — golf, US LPGA Tour, Women's Australian Open.
St. Moritz, Switzerland — skiing, world championships, men's giant slalom.
Wilmington, Delaware — boxing, Roy Jones Jr. vs. Bobby Gunn for vacant WBF cruiserweight title.
|SATURDAY, Feb. 18
St. Moritz, Switzerland — skiing, world championships, women's slalom.
Cincinnati — boxing, David Avanesyan vs. Lamont Peterson for Avanesyan's WBA welterweight title.
|SUNDAY, Feb. 19
Hamilton, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. South Africa, 1st ODI.
Geelong, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd T20.
St. Moritz, Switzerland — skiing, world championships, men's slalom.
Wigan, England — rugby league, world club challenge: Wigan vs. Cronulla.
New Orleans — basketball, NBA All-Star game.