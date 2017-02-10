AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Feb. 10

thru 12, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — golf, European Tour, Maybank Championship.

thru 12, Pebble Beach, California — golf, US PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Centurion, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 5th ODI.

thru 12, Hyderabad, India — cricket, India v Bangladesh, one-off test.

thru 12, Montpellier, France — tennis, ATP, Open Sud de France.

thru 12, Sofia, Bulgaria — tennis, ATP, Sofia Open.

thru 12, Quito, Chile — tennis, ATP, Ecuador Open.

thru 12, Sweden — auto racing, WRC, Swedish Rally.

St. Moritz, Switzerland — skiing, world championships, women's combined.

Toledo, Ohio — boxing, Robert Easter Jr. vs. Luis Cruz for Easter's IBF lightweight title; Rau'Shee Warren vs. Zhanat Zhakiyanov for Warren's WBA bantamweight title.

SATURDAY, Feb. 11

Italy — tennis, Six Nations: Italy vs. Ireland, Wales vs. England.

St. Moritz, Switzerland — skiing, world championships, men's downhill.

thru 12, various sites — tennis, Fed Cup first round: Czech Republic vs. Spain, United States vs. Germany, Belarus vs. Netherlands, Switzerland vs. France.

SUNDAY, Feb. 12

France — rugby, Six Nations: France vs. Scotland.

St. Moritz, Switzerland — skiing, world championships, women's downhill.

MONDAY, Feb. 13

St. Moritz, Switzerland — skiing, world championships, men's combined.

thru 19, Rotterdam, Netherlands — tennis, ATP, ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.

thru 19, Memphis — tennis, ATP, Memphis Open.

thru 19, Buenos Aires, Argentina — tennis, ATP, Argentina Open.

thru 19, Doha, Qatar — tennis, WTA, Qatar Open.

TUESDAY, Feb. 14

Europe — football, Champions League round of 16 first legs: Benfica vs. Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona.

St. Moritz, Switzerland — skiing, world championships, team event.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 15

Europe — football, Champions League round of 16 first legs: Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal, Real Madrid vs. Napoli.

THURSDAY, Feb. 16

Europe — football, Europa League round of 32 first legs.

thru 19, Perth, Australia — golf, European Tour, World Super 6 Perth.

thru 19, Pacific Palisades, California — golf, US PGA Tour, Genesis Open.

St. Moritz, Switzerland — skiing, world championships, women's giant slalom.

FRIDAY, Feb. 17

Melbourne, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. Sri Lanka, 1st T20.

Auckland, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. South Africa, T20.

thru 19, Cali, Colombia — cycling, track World Cup.

thru 19, Adelaide, Australia — golf, US LPGA Tour, Women's Australian Open.

St. Moritz, Switzerland — skiing, world championships, men's giant slalom.

Wilmington, Delaware — boxing, Roy Jones Jr. vs. Bobby Gunn for vacant WBF cruiserweight title.

SATURDAY, Feb. 18

St. Moritz, Switzerland — skiing, world championships, women's slalom.

Cincinnati — boxing, David Avanesyan vs. Lamont Peterson for Avanesyan's WBA welterweight title.

SUNDAY, Feb. 19

Hamilton, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. South Africa, 1st ODI.

Geelong, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd T20.

St. Moritz, Switzerland — skiing, world championships, men's slalom.

Wigan, England — rugby league, world club challenge: Wigan vs. Cronulla.

New Orleans — basketball, NBA All-Star game.