Panama pursues law firm connected to Brazilian bribery case

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama's Attorney General's Office ordered a search of offices belong to a law firm it accuses of setting up offshore accounts that allowed a Brazilian construction company to funnel bribes to various countries.

Ramon Fonseca Mora, a partner in the Mossack-Fonseca firm, said Thursday that the firm was being used as a "scapegoat" to avoid investigating in Panama who received bribes from the Brazilian firm Odebrecht.

The Brazilian company has admitted to paying $800 million in bribes across Latin America.

Mossack-Fonseca last year was also the focus of the "Panama Papers" scandal after thousands of pages of documents related to offshore accounts were leaked revealing attempts by its wealthy international clients to dodge taxes in their home countries.