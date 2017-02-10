Puerto Rico nationalist returns to serve term cut by Obama

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The San Juan mayor's office says Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera has unexpectedly returned to the island to serve the remainder of a sentence commuted by outgoing President Barack Obama.

A mayoral official said Lopez disembarked from an American Airlines jet that landed in the capital, San Juan, just after 4:30 p.m. local time. He had been expected to be released from prison in Terre Haute, Indiana on May 17. Federal officials did not immediately respond to questions about the reason for his unexpectedly early release.

The official described Lopez's arrival on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak with the press.

Lopez is expected to live in a halfway-house until his formal release date.

He had been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in a violent struggle for independence for the U.S. territory. Obama commuted that sentence last month.