Military aide demoted for misconduct at overseas clubs

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior military aide fired for misconduct by then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter has been demoted.

Brig. Gen. Ron Lewis will retire as a one-star general as a result of an investigation that concluded he used his government credit card at strip clubs or gentlemen's clubs in Rome and Seoul, drank in excess and had "improper interactions" with women during business travel. Lewis had reached the three-star rank of lieutenant general.

Lewis, a West Point graduate who served in the Army for about 30 years, will see a $20,000 a year cut in his retirement pay as a result. He will get about $80,000 a year after taxes in his initial year.

The Army says Lewis made false statements about his credit card usage and engaged in conduct unbecoming an officer.