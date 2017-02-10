Mexican court orders clearer sugar warnings on food, drink

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A court in Mexico has ordered the government to require clearer warnings about sugar in food and drinks on the front of labels for those products.

The federal judiciary council says the court ruled that current labelling standards were too lax and did not adequately warn consumers about added sugars.

Mexico has some of the highest obesity, soda consumption and diabetes rates in the world.

The council said Thursday that the front label should make clear whether added sugar in products exceeded international health guidelines.

The court also took issue with current labels because they list a product as providing a percentage of daily calorie intake, based on a diet of as much as 3,600 calories per day.

The court said 2,000 should be the standard for labelling.