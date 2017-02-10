Official: Military force of UN mission will likely go soon

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A top U.N. official says the military component of the lengthy peacekeeping operation in Haiti will likely be phased out soon.

Peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous is in Haiti leading an assessment of the world body's mission. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has to make recommendations to the Security Council about a future U.N. presence by March 15.

On Thursday, Ladsous told reporters that a rotating U.N. military force is "likely to disappear in the relatively near future."

However, Ladsous stressed that current talks are focusing on a "reconfiguration" of operations and not a "complete erasure" of the Haiti mission.

A peacekeeping force arrived here in 2004 to keep order following a bloody uprising.

Over 12 years later, nearly 5,000 troops and police are deployed at an annual cost of some $346 million.