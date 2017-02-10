No. 3 Lorenzi, Ram into quarterfinals in Ecuador Open

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Paolo Lorenzi of Italy reached the Ecuador Open quarterfinals for a third straight year by defeating Matthew Ebden of Australia 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday.

The third-seeded Lorenzi is shooting for his second ATP singles title. Last year, he became the oldest first-time ATP champion at 34 by winning in Austria.

Rajeev Ram of the U.S. made it to his first ATP quarterfinals on clay by winning his first matchup with Nicolas Kicker of Argentina 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Lorenzi and the unseeded Ram will meet in the quarterfinals.