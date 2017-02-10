UN committee refuses to accredit religious freedom group

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Britain says it will seek to overturn a U.N. committee's decision to deny accreditation to the organization Christian Solidarity Worldwide, which promotes religious freedom in over 20 countries across Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

Britain's deputy ambassador Peter Wilson said Thursday he was "deeply disappointed" that the 19-member committee that accredits non-governmental organizations voted to reject the U.K.-based group's application.

Wilson said the group "does important work in protecting freedom of religion or belief," and added, "The NGO committee should work to enhance, not restrict, the space for civil society participation in the U.N."

In the Feb. 3 vote, 11 committee members opposed accreditation and 4 supported it.

Britain's U.N. Mission said it will appeal the committee's decision to the 54-member U.N. Economic and Social Council, its parent body.