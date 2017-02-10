Democratic mayor deflects calls for sanctuary city status

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's biggest city is considering whether to declare itself a sanctuary for immigrants, but the debate has struck a nerve with Bridgeport's Democratic mayor.

When a Fairfield resident rallied in Bridgeport for sanctuary status, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim staged his own protest in Fairfield, calling for the neighboring town to be a sanctuary.

Ganim says Bridgeport wants to protect its most vulnerable but the sanctuary city title seems divisive and cities and towns should work together on immigration issues.

Bridgeport is weighing a proposal that would prevent local police from acting as immigration agents and would bar the use of city facilities to detain immigrants for deportation.

The sanctuary city designation has been embraced by several cities even as President Donald Trump threatens to withhold their federal funding.