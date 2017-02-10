Arkansas House panel OKs ban on 'sex-selection' abortions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas House panel has approved a bill that says women cannot have an abortion solely to avoid having a boy or a girl.

Supporters said the ban on so-called sex-selection abortions would have a minimal effect because most abortions occur before the gender is known. Opponents told the House Public Health Committee on Thursday that the restriction would be unconstitutional.

Seven states have similar bans. They are Arizona, Kansas, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and South Dakota.

Arkansas' abortion restrictions have increased since Republicans took control of the Legislature this decade. A ban on abortions after 20 weeks' gestation is in effect. A ban on a common second-trimester procedure takes effect later this year.