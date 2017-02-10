Texas student from Jordan freed from immigration detention

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston high school student from Jordan and who was detained last month following President Donald Trump's executive order to curb immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries has been released from detention.

Sixteen-year-old Mohammad Abu Khadra arrived in Houston on Wednesday. He lives with his brother in nearby Katy.

The Houston Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2k8tDx4 ) that Mohammad was detained Jan. 28 after flying to Houston. He was transferred to a detention facility in Chicago.

Jordan is not on the list of countries included in Trump's order. Mohammad's family's attorney, Ali Zakaria, has said it appears officials were tagging travelers from other Muslim-majority countries for secondary security screenings.

Zakaria has said Mohammad may have revealed he was enrolled at a public high school, in violation of his tourist visa.