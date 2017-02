Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Feb. 13

TOKYO — Japan reports preliminary fourth-quarter GDP.

TUESDAY, Feb. 14

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for January, 8:30 a.m.

BERLIN — Federal Statistical Office releases fourth-quarter growth figure for the German economy, Europe's biggest.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 15

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases retail sales data for January, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for January, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases industrial production for January, 9:15 a.m.; Commerce Department releases business inventories for December, 10 a.m.; National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for February, 10 a.m.; Treasury releases international money flows data for December, 4 p.m.

Pepsico Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

THURSDAY, Feb. 16

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases housing starts for January, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

Freddie Mac reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

FRIDAY, Feb. 17

Fannie Mae reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.