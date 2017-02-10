BC-US--Money & Markets Extra Digest, US

For the week ending Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

MONEY MATTERS-MOST OVERLOOKED TAX BREAK

Millions of Americans are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit but many overlook its generous benefits.

THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Facebook offers staff more paid time off for bereavement and illness; Jeweler Tiffany & Co. parts ways with CEO; Twitter looks to curb hate speech on its site.

QUICK FIX

Even new investors with less than $1,000 to work with may have more options than they realize on how to invest their money.

WIRELESS & CASHLESS

It's getting easier to ditch the cable box and the fees that typically come with it, thanks to new online TV services from Sony, Dish Network and others.

SMALL BUSINESS MONITOR

Wining and dining clients is natural for business owners, but the rules on tax deductions for business meals and entertainment can be complex.

CENTERPIECE

The New York Times has more subscribers than ever before in its history, thanks to more people paying for its online edition. But falling print advertising revenue remains a threat.

MARKET PULSE

The share of young unmarried homebuyers has been rising as the cost of homeownership climbs; Three decades after the Playboy Club closed in Manhattan, a new one will debut this year; The number of homeowners financially trapped by homes worth less than their mortgage debt declined in 2016.

OF MUTUAL INTEREST-STOCKPICKERS' LAST STAND

Stockpickers have seen hundreds of billions of dollars flee their mutual funds in favor of cheaper index funds. But market conditions may finally be turning in their favor, managers insist.

INSIDER Q&A-FUTURE OF SEC

Professor James Cox, an expert on the Security and Exchange Commission at Duke University School of Law, talks to The Associated Press about how the SEC may change under Jay Clayton, the Wall Street lawyer nominated by Donald Trump to run the stock market regulator.

$1,000 DERBY

If you invested $1,000 at the start of this year in various types of stocks, bonds and commodities, how much would you have now?

For questions about Money & Markets Extra modules, contact Greg Keller (212-621-7958). For technical support: Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 1-800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help.