BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Friday, Feb. 10

TODAY

The Treasury Department releases its December report on the government budget, and real estate firm CBRE reports its fourth-quarter earnings. Baker Hughes reports its weekly count of oil rigs.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

A federal judge blocked health insurer Anthem's $48 billion bid to buy rival Cigna, saying the proposed merger would hurt competition in the concentrated insurance market.

CENTERPIECE

Capital flees China

Chinese who built wealth during the boom years pulled a record $725 billion out of the country last year, and with a slowing economy and weak currency, the movement look set to continue.

STORY STOCKS

Cigna (CI)

Twitter (TWTR)

Dunkin' Brands (DNKN)

Coty (COTY)

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)

Viacom (VIAB)

Gannett (GCI)

Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

FUND FOCUS

Loomis Sayles Core Plus Bond (NEFRX)

This fund is a "top-notch, if aggressive, choice," Morningstar says, citing an experienced management team and a thoughtful approach.

