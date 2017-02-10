The Latest: Wallenda: Performer may have fainted before fall

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on a high wire accident involving the famed Flying Wallenda circus family (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

Nik Wallenda says he believes someone on his high-wire pyramid act may have briefly blacked out during a practice, sending five people tumbling some 30 feet to the ground.

The famed tightrope walker also told reporters Thursday that everyone who fell is going to be ok.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon as the performers were practicing for a Circus Sarasota performance. Wallenda hasn't released names of the performers involved, but said his aunt is among the injured.

Wallenda said four people remain in the hospital, with one expected to be released later Thursday. One performer was released Wednesday with three broken toes.

Wallenda, who wasn't injured, promised that Thursday night's show will go on in their honor.

_________

3:35 a.m.

It was supposed to be the headline act for Circus Sarasota: a high-wire pyramid some 30 feet in the air.

But during practice Wednesday — two days before the show's opening — an accident befell the eight performers. According to authorities, five lost their balance and tumbled to the ground.

The stunt involved famed tightrope walker Nik Wallenda. Officials said he wasn't among the injured.

Sarasota Fire-Rescue spokesman Drew Winchester said the group fell 30 or more feet, and four of the injured suffered trauma. Three were brought to one hospital and the other two, to other hospitals.