Bond for Texas murder suspect set at whopping $4 billion

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — A Texas court official has imposed a $4 billion bond on a 25-year-old man charged in a fatal shooting.

Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown recently set the bond for Antonio Marquis Willis, who is charged with murder in the December killing.

County sheriff's Deputy Chief Chuck Cox told the Temple Daily Telegram (http://bit.ly/2knLEss ) he's never heard of such a high bond.

Willis' lawyer, Billy Ray Hall Jr., says he'll ask to have it reduced.

Another Bell County lawyer, Michael White, says bond is designed to protect the public and ensure a defendant appears in court. Lawyer Jeff Parker says the $4 billion bond could be challenged as unconstitutional.

The Associated Press left a message at Brown's office Thursday asking why she set such an expensive bond.