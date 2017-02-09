Rafael Nadal pulls out of ABN Amro tennis tournament

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Australian Open finalist Rafael Nadal has pulled out of next week's ABN Amro tennis tournament, saying he needs to rest.

Organizers say the top-seeded Spaniard's doctors told him to take it easy after his surprise run in Melbourne that ended in a five-set loss to Roger Federer.

In a statement, Nadal says his doctors advised rest "to give my body time to recover before I play matches again."

Tournament director Richard Krajicek says he tried unsuccessfully to get Federer or a top-five ranked player to replace Nadal.

On Tuesday, Stan Wawrinka pulled out of the tournament with a knee injury.