Markets Right Now: Stocks open modestly higher

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street as investors found several bright spots in the latest batch of company earnings.

Kellogg, Viacom and Equifax all posted solid gains in early trading Thursday after reporting results that easily beat analysts' forecasts.

Not all the earnings news was good. Twitter plunged 11 percent after delivering a weak forecast and revenue that fell well short of estimates.

Energy companies rose along with the price of oil.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,298.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 35 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,089. The Nasdaq composite rose 14 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,696.