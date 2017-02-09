New exhibit explores rural influence on modern American art

ATLANTA (AP) — A new exhibition takes a look at how American artists traveled outside cities during the modernist period to find inspiration in rural landscapes.

"Cross Country: The Power of Place in American Art, 1915-1950" opens Sunday at Atlanta's High Museum and runs through May 7. It features about 200 works from more than 80 artists and is divided into five geographical regions based on the part of the country featured in the works.

Organizers say well-known trained artists, mostly modernists and regionalists, are featured alongside self-taught artists to highlight the diversity of the art. Among those whose works are in the show: Georgia O'Keeffe, Andrew Wyeth, Jacob Lawrence and Grant Wood.