The Latest: Finishing work under way on disputed pipeline

By  Associated Press
2017/02/09 22:02

CANNON BALL, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on the proposed four-state, $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline (all times local):

7:55 a.m.

The company building the disputed Dakota Access oil pipeline has started construction on the final stretch of the $3.8 billion project.

Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners began work late Wednesday after getting final permission from the Army to proceed with a crossing of the Missouri River in southern North Dakota. Company spokeswoman Vicki Granado says work commenced immediately after the company received permission.

The work had been stalled for months due to opposition by the Standing Rock Sioux, but President Donald Trump last month instructed the Army Corps of Engineers to advance pipeline construction.

The tribe fears a pipeline leak could contaminate its drinking water. ETP says the pipeline is safe.

Granado says it will take about two months to complete drilling under the lake.

1:15 a.m.

The company building the Dakota Access oil pipeline says it plans to immediately resume construction on the long-stalled project.

Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners on Wednesday got final permission from the Army to lay pipe under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota. The project had been delayed for months before President Donald Trump last month instructed the Army Corps of Engineers to advance work on the pipeline.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe has vowed to continue fighting the construction. Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault said in a statement Wednesday that the Standing Rock Sioux are prepared to continue battling the pipeline "in the courts."

The tribe fears a pipeline leak could contaminate its drinking water. But ETP contends the pipeline is safe.

Opponents of the project held demonstrations Wednesday in several cities, including Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C.