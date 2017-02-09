Prosecutors seek maximum sentence for alleged cyber bully

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors are seeking the maximum possible sentence for a man charged with cyberbullying dozens of young girls and gay men.

Prosecutor Annet Kramer on Thursday urged judges at a court in Amsterdam to sentence the 38-year-old suspect, identified only as Aydin C., to 10 years and eight months imprisonment.

In Canada, C. faces a separate trial in the cyberbullying of Amanda Todd, a 15-year-old girl who drew global attention to online abuse when she posted a YouTube video recounting her ordeal. She later took her own life.

In the Canadian case focused on Todd, C. faces charges including extortion, possession of child pornography and attempting to lure a child online. A Dutch court has approved his extradition following his trial in Amsterdam. He has appealed.