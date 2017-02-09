The Latest: Basketball team's bus driver charged with DWI

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the Saint Louis University men's basketball team getting stranded after the driver of their team bus took off during their game at a western New York college (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

Authorities say a bus driver for the Saint Louis University men's basketball team was nearly three times over the limit for drunken driving when she left the team stranded in western New York.

State police say Thursday that 56-year-old Linda Edmister's blood alcohol content was 0.22 percent when she was arrested in a town about 40 miles from St. Bonaventure University, where Saint Louis played Wednesday night.

Edmister was supposed to drive the team to an airport, but when the players and coaches walked out of the arena after the game, the bus was gone. Troopers tracked it down using GPS through an iPad the head coach left on the bus.

Edmister was ticketed for driving a commercial vehicle while intoxicated. It couldn't be learned if she has a lawyer who could comment on the accusations.

