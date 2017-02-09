Nepal extends tenure of commission probing conflict abuses

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal's government has extended the work of a commission investigating deaths and abuses during a decade-long communist insurgency by one year because it has not finished dealing with thousands of claims and complaints it has received from victims and their families.

The government said in a statement that the decision to extend the tenure of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was made at a Cabinet meeting Thursday.

The commission has received 58,052 claims and complaints since it was formed in 2015. Its tenure was to have ended this week.

More than 17,000 people are believed to have been killed in fighting between the rebels and government troops during the conflict, which ended in 2006 with a U.N.-brokered peace deal.