  1. Home
  2. World

France gets 70 new starred restaurants in Michelin Guide

By  Associated Press
2017/02/09 21:31

French chef Yannick Alleno who runs Le 1947 restaurant in Courchevel, gives a kiss to the Michelin Mascot known as Bibendum after being

French chef Yannick Alleno who runs Le 1947 restaurant in Courchevel, poses after being awarded three stars from the Michelin guide, Th

French chef Yannick Alleno who runs Le 1947 restaurant in Courchevel, center, awarded three stars from the Michelin guide, poses with o

French chef Baptiste Denieul, 25, who runs the Auberge Tiegezh in Guer poses with Worldwide Michelin Guide Director Michael Ellis, afte

PARIS (AP) — The Michelin Guide has awarded one or more of its coveted stars to 70 new restaurants in France.

The only new three-star restaurant in the guide's 2017 edition is the "1947" at the Cheval Blanc hotel in the tony Alpine ski resort of Courchevel.

Michelin praised the establishment's chef, Yannick Alleno, for providing "a memorable experience" that "will seduce the palates of the world's finest gastronomes."

Alleno previously had three stars — Michelin's highest recommendation — for his cooking at the Pavillon Ledoyen restaurant in Paris.

The addition Thursday of 70 new starred restaurants — the largest annual increase in the guide in the past decade — means France now has 616 restaurants with one or more Michelin stars.

The 2017 guide goes on sale next Wednesday.