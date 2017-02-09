Crews search for man buried in trash, dirt at landfill

KERSEY, Pa. (AP) — Crews are searching for a Pennsylvania landfill worker who was reportedly buried when a mound of garbage and dirt slid down onto him.

State police are assisting the search at the Greentree Landfill in Fox Township, Elk County, about 100 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

State police say the employee, whose name hasn't been released, was operating a compactor about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when the slide occurred.

A woman who answered the landfill's phone said officials were too busy to comment Thursday morning. The business is operated by Advances Disposal Services Waste Holdings Inc.

Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection records show the landfill was fined $8,500 in October 2015 for not being designed in a way to prevent hazards after an unspecified "incident response." It wasn't immediately clear what those hazards were.