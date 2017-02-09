Police raid Kazakh biathlon team lodgings ahead of worlds

HOCHFILZEN, Austria (AP) — The Austrian federal criminal agency has raided the lodgings of the Kazakh national biathlon team on the eve of the world championships on suspicion of doping.

Police say they seized medical equipment, drugs and mobile phones late Wednesday, adding that criminal authorities are investigating whether Austrian anti-doping laws have been breached.

Police have been preparing the raid since a cardboard box was found at a nearby petrol station last month. The box contained used medical equipment, written notes and accreditations to several IBU events.

Kazakhstan is set to start in a mixed relay, the opening event of the world championships, later Thursday.