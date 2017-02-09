BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

JAPAN-US-ABE'S MISSION — President Donald Trump's salvos on trade and currency are rattling Japan Inc., but many here hope Prime Minister Shinzo Abe can sell him a "win-win" package of job creation and investment when they meet this week, averting a return of the Japan-bashing of the 1980s. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

JAPAN-US-TRUMP'S BEEFS — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump had a head start building rapport at their previous meeting, and hope to build on it in Washington on Friday. But Trump's words and views don't always align with what's said in Japan. SENT: 490 words, photos.

CHINA-US — China praises U.S. President Donald Trump for expressing a desire for a "constructive relationship" in a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, even though the leaders have not spoken directly since Trump's inauguration. Trump sent belated well-wishes for the Lunar New Year in a letter from the White House on Wednesday. SENT: 460 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-US REFUGEES — U.S. officials stopped screening refugees held on Nauru for potential resettlement in the United States this week but will return to the Pacific atoll to continue working toward a deal that President Donald Trump has condemned as "dumb," an Australian minister says. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 670 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS — South Korea's impeached president scraps plans to let officials question her because of anger over leaks to the media, prosecutors say. The sudden rejection of what would have been the first prosecutorial questioning of a sitting president is the latest in a series of standoffs between President Park Geun-hye and prosecutors digging into her alleged involvement in the biggest political scandal in South Korea in decades. SENT: 300 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-INDIA — Pakistan says its archrival India is building a "secret nuclear city" to produce thermonuclear weapons as well as developing intercontinental missiles and secretly stockpiling nuclear material. SENT: 110 words.

AFGHANISTAN — An Afghan official says NATO drone strikes killed 11 Islamic State militants, including two senior commanders, in the eastern Nangarhar province. SENT: 120 words.

PHILIPPINES-COMMUNIST REBELS — Communist guerrillas abduct three villagers, including a policeman, and burn construction equipment in new attacks in the Philippines, and condemn President Rodrigo Duterte as a "double-speaking thug" for terminating peace talks. SENT: 440 words.

SRI LANKA-MALDIVES EX-PRESIDENT — The Maldives' former leader, who is living in exile in London, says he plans to contest next year's presidential election in his country despite an outstanding prison sentence. By Bharatha Mallawarachi. SENT: 360 words, photos.

MYANMAR-MALAYSIA-ROHINGYA — A Malaysian ship carrying 2,300 tons of food and medicine to help members of Myanmar's persecuted Muslim Rohingya minority arrives in Yangon as rights groups accuse the army of mass killings, rapes and other crimes targeting the ethnic group. By Esther Htusan. SENT: 640 words.

JAPAN-NUCLEAR — A remote-controlled robot sent into a damaged reactor at Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant is removed before it completes its mission due to glitches probably caused by high radiation levels. SENT: 130 words.

INDONESIA-AUSTRALIA-MILITARY — The Indonesian military accepts an apology from Australia's army chief over a purported insult to Indonesia's state ideology that caused a spat between the two countries. By Niniek Karmini. SENT: 340 words.

INDONESIA-US-BALI MURDER — An American woman imprisoned in Indonesia for killing her mother has retracted statements made in YouTube videos that her boyfriend, also convicted in the same case, was innocent. SENT: 420 words.

NEW ZEALAND-HOMOSEXUAL CONVICTIONS — Gay men in New Zealand who were convicted of homosexuality more than three decades ago when it was considered a crime will soon be able to have their records cleared. By Nick Perry. SENT: 310 words.

CHINA-FINGERPRINTS — Millions of foreigners visiting China annually will have their fingerprints collected starting this week, China's Ministry of Public Security announces. SENT: 170 words.

CHINA-POLLUTION 360 — When the smog descends over northern China, turning blue skies gray and thickening the air, Cai Fujian can feel his lungs tightening and he begins to cough. By Helene Franchineau and Nomaan Merchant. SENT: 520 words, photos, video.

THAILAND-WATERCRAFT CRASH — Police in Thailand charge an Australian man with negligence resulting in the death of his girlfriend when their personal watercrafts collided at high speed off a resort island. SENT: 160 words.

INDIA-SAVING STORKS — The greater adjutant stork used to be an object of revulsion in northeast India. It's not a pretty bird, with its large, dull-orange bill and gray, black and white plumage. A carnivore and scavenger, it left bits of dead animals in its nests. People thought it brought bad luck, so they destroyed nests and sometimes poisoned the birds. The fortunes of the species may turn on local pride. By Wasbir Hussain. SENT: 520 words, photos.

PYEONGCHANG 2018-ONE YEAR TO GO — Figure skating gold medalist Yuna Kim is unveiling the Olympic torch and online ticket reservations are being opened to mark the one-year countdown to the Winter Games in Pyeongchang. By Kim Tong-hyung. SENT: 570 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Global shares are mostly higher though Japan's benchmark skids as the dollar holds steady ahead of meetings between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 370 words, photos.

JAPAN-EARNS-NISSAN — Nissan reports that its October-December profit rose 3.5 percent from last year as vehicle sales climbed in all major markets. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 390 words, photos.

