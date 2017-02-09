Coke tops Street 4Q forecasts

ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. is reporting fourth-quarter net income of $550 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The world's largest beverage maker posted revenue of $9.41 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.1 billion.

Coke shares have risen slightly more than 1 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 2.5 percent. The stock has decreased 1.5 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KO

_____

Keywords: Coca-Cola, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings