Taiwan gov’t tourism policies to focus on diversification

Taipei (Taiwan News)—The government of Taiwan will prioritize diversification with its tourism strategies to better meet industry needs, said the country's President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) during a tourism award ceremony, Thursday.

Taiwan's tourism industry is undergoing a major transition, where strategic implementation will be increasingly important, said Tsai during the 2017 Tourism Festival Celebration that took place in Taipei.

"This year will continue to be a very challenging year for us because it will be a critical period in terms of market strategy and industry transformation, the government will be the strongest backer of the local tourism industry," she said.

To strengthen tourism, the government has set up working groups in Taiwan’s northern, central, southern and eastern tourism regions to form unique tourism attractions.

The regional alliance formed by local government agencies will coordinate and distribute the regional tourism resources to form new tourism hotspots.

Boosting domestic tourism is another strategy the government intends to implement to improve tourism industries, with the government subsidizing civil servants to tour the country using the Taiwan Traveler Card.

"The number of trips by domestic tourists in Taiwan reached 180 million last year, but in the next two to three years the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) hopes to raise the number to 200 million," said Minister without Portfolio Chang Ching-sen (張景森) at the ceremony.

Taiwan has the potential to integrate the Asia-Pacific region’s tourism, based on its central geographic location. By leveraging the soft power of tourism, Taiwan can further build up diplomatic ties.

Tsai also noted the number of visitors from Southeast Asia to Taiwan soared significantly, following the implementation of the New Southbound Policy last year. The number of international visitors to Taiwan reached a record high of 10.69 million visitors.

According to statistics compiled by the MOTC, international visitor spending in Taiwan last year reached an estimated NT$470 billion (US$15.13 billion).

The government's waiver of tourist visa applications for Thai and Vietnamese visitors last August led to a 90 percent surge in Thai visitors by the end of 2016, which made up for the decreasing numbers of Chinese tourists, said Chang.

Chinese tourists visiting Taiwan last year dropped 670,000 to 3.5 million, and the MOTC main aim will be to maintain the number of visitors from the country while improving the quality of tourism, added Chang. Taiwan's MOTC is responsible for formulating tourism policies.

Most of Taiwan's tourism policies in the next few years will be centered around diversification by developing new markets such as offering services that cater to the needs of visitors from diverse cultural backgrounds. For example Muslims from Southeast Asian countries, which present a large market potential for Taiwan's tourism industry, he added.

In a Twitter post earlier this morning, Tsai wrote thank-you in English, Japanese, Korean, Thai, Indonesian, Tagalog, Vietnamese and Hindi. She even wrote "thank you" in simplified Chinese, which is the character system used in China.