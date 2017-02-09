Ecstasy being disguised as plum powder in Tainan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Over 50,000 netizens have shared a post by the Tainan Police Department's Juvenile Division on its Facebook page Tuesday warning young people to be on the alert for foods and drinks laced with the drug ecstasy disguised as plum powder.

On the Facebook post, Tainan Police warned that beverages and cigarettes are being laced with a variant of the class-two drug MDMA (ecstasy) going by the street name "King Kong" (金剛) and has the appearance, taste, and smell of sweet plum powder. The police also warned people not to eat pickled fruit flavored with plum powder from strangers and to spread the word to their friends and children.

Police advised that the tainted plum powder does not have the telltale putrid smell associated with Ketamine and the effects are even stronger.

According to Taiwan's Drug Abuse Prevention Center, once ecstasy is ingested via a beverage or cigarette, one may experience side effects such as a rapid heartbeat, loss of appetite, hyperthermia, acute hypertension and dehydration.

Tainan Police Juvenile Division Captain Wu Shun-fa (吳順發) told the media that people should beware of food from strangers or of unknown origin, especially food with a strange odor. He also emphasized staying away from foods given by strangers in Internet cafes, Pubs, or motels.

Last year Apple Daily reported that Taichung Police seized what was also described as "King Kong" from a man who claimed that it was plum powder to dip guava and tomatoes in, but after testing proved to be Ketamine.