Impeached S. Korea leader cancels questioning over scandal

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Prosecutors say South Korea's impeached president has canceled plans to undergo questioning to protest leaks to the media about her investigation.

Prosecutors and President Park Geun-hye had agreed that she would be questioned on Thursday over her alleged involvement in a corruption scandal that led to her impeachment. Prosecutors say both sides agreed not to disclose the exact time and place of the questioning until it was over.

Prosecution spokesman Lee Kyu-chul said Park's lawyers told his team they were pulling out of the questioning after accusing prosecutors of leaking information about it.

SBS TV reported on Tuesday that Park would be questioned on Thursday at the presidential Blue House.

Lee says prosecutors did not leak the information.