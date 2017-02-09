  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Light Show at Penghu Jinghai Temple

The Jinghai Temple in the Taiwan's offshore Island is lit up in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival

By Rana Yeh,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/02/09 14:54

Lantern Festival kicked off in Penghu(By Central News Agency)

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The Penghu Lantern Festival kicked off on Febuary 7, as the Jinghai Temple (靖海宮) lit up with dazzling array of lights. Besides the biggest celebration at Jinghai Tenple, many temples in Penghu also have their own activities during the Lantern Festival.

Since the Lantern Festival is one of the most important holidays in Penghu, the island retains many of its Lantern Festival traditions. Instead of the light shows, residents of Penghu will partake in the Chikuei (乞龜) practice—praying to turtles (平安龜) at temples as they symbolize good luck and longevity. The whole activity will continue until Feb. 13.
