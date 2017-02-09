US woman retracts claim boyfriend innocent in Bali killing

BALI, Indonesia (AP) — An American woman imprisoned in Indonesia for killing her mother has retracted statements made in YouTube videos that her boyfriend, also convicted in the same case, was innocent.

A statement released by Heather Mack and her lawyer on Wednesday said the assertions in the videos were false and recorded under pressure. The statement said Mack, 21, was reading words written by her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer.

In a series of three videos posted last week, Mack says that Schaefer was trying to protect when he confessed to striking her 62-year-old mother, Sheila von Weise-Mack, in the head with a metal fruit bowl.

The two were convicted in 2015. Schaefer was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Mack, who gave birth during the trial, received a 10-year prison sentence.