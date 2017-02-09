Palestinians: Israeli airstrike kills 2 on Gaza-Egypt border

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian officials say an Israeli airstrike has killed two Gaza residents in a smuggling tunnel along the border with Egypt.

Health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Kidra says Thursday's pre-dawn airstrike wounded five others.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment. But on Wednesday the military said its missile defense system intercepted several rockets fired from militants in Egypt toward the southern Israeli city of Eilat — a relatively rare occurrence.

The bombing appears to be the first to target smuggling tunnels since the 2014 war between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers.

Earlier this week, Israel carried out several strikes on Hamas targets after a rocket landed in Israel. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any fire originating from Gaza.