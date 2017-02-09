Enjoy the Ultimate Romance at Regent Taipei This Valentine’s Day

TAIPEI, Taiwan [08 February 2017] – From Lunar New Year to Valentine’s Day, from the Rooster to Cupid, the Regent Taipei turns its focus to creating the ultimate romantic experience for guests. In addition to a host of romance-inspired menus, Regent Taipei is offering a Floral and Palmiers Round Gift Box, containing chef’s hand-made Palmiers and beautiful blooms from the Regent florists, on sale from 2/1-2/19 at Regent Taipei’s 1F Regent Gift Shop. Also, Regent Taipei and Silks Place Tainan have collaborated to create a 2017 Valentine’s Day Room Package: stay at Regent Taipei for a night (from 2/10-2/16) and then stay at Silks Place Tainan for a night during Chinese Valentine’s period (from 8/24-8/30). For those who purchase this package, a special Regent Taipei BMW Gran4Coupe car will transfer guests to and from the hotel. Regent Taipei will also be decorated with gorgeous decorations, inspiring love and happiness.

Floral and Palmiers Round Gift Box

Award-winning Patisserie Chef Tseng has created a Floral and Palmiers Round Gift Box, inspired by concentric circles and his love of desserts and flowers. The box includes 30 pieces of Palmiers, dipped in six different colored chocolates and is presented alongside a gorgeous floral display. The gift box is available from 2/1-2/19 at Regent Taipei’s 1F Regent Gift Shop.

Valentine’s Day Cupid Feast

Located at Regent Taipei’s 2F, Robin’s Grill and Teppan will offer an opulent Valentine’s Day Cupid Feast with premier gourmet offerings including foie gras, caviar, oysters, scallops, fresh catch of the day, pacific rock lobster and prime cuts of meat such as Tomahawk pork, Prime Sirloin, 9+ Tajima Sirloin, Iberico pork confit and Australian Sher Wagyu Sirloin Steak. Diners will also kick start the Cupid Feast with a complimentary glass of champagne.

Special Valentine’s Day menus will also be available at Regent Taipei’s 1F Azie and Xinyi Eslite’s 6F Just Grill. Azie’s set menu will offer specialties such as foie gras pie, premier king prawns, and hearty oxtail dishes while on offer at Just Grill is oyster truffle risotto, surf and turf dishes, filet, sirloin or 36 hour Sous-Vide steak. Just Grill will offer all diners on Valentine’s Day a complimentary glass of sparkling wine.

Two Cities, One Package

Regent Taipei will collaborate with its sister hotel Tainan Silks to offer an exclusive Valentine’s Day room package. Stay at Regent Taipei for one night between 2/10 and 2/16 and enjoy a second night at Silks Place Tainan during the Chinese Valentine’s day period from 8/24-8/30 at a special price of NT$ 9,999+10%. Combine contemporary Taipei and historic Tainan with one package, one booking! The competitive package includes a 2D1N stay in a Regent Taipei Deluxe Room with the choice of Brasserie buffet breakfast or room service American breakfast, house sparkling wine, automatic late check out at 2pm and then a 2D1N Silks Place Tainan Deluxe for two, including Robin’s buffet breakfast and house red wine. Guests who purchase the package also receive special transportation with the hotel’s BMW Gran 4Coupe car (limited to Taipei city area only). If purchased on Regent’s official website, guests will receive an extra complimentary gift: two slices of Lady M cake.