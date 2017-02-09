BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

AFGHANISTAN — Gunmen killed six employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, the aid group said, adding that two other staffers were missing. SENT: 220 words, photos.

CHINA-POLLUTION 360 — When the smog descends over northern China, turning blue skies gray and thickening the air, Cai Fujian can feel his lungs tightening and he begins to cough. By Helene Franchineau and Nomaan Merchant. Sent 520 words, photos, video.

CHINA-US — President Donald Trump has issued belated well-wishes to China for the Lunar New Year, the most important holiday in the world's most populous nation, saying he hoped to work with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to build a "constructive relationship." SENT: 370 words.

AUSTRALIA-US REFUGEES — U.S. officials have stopped screening refugees for potential resettlement in the United States but will return to the Pacific atoll of Nauru to continue working toward a deal that President Donald Trump has condemned as "dumb," an Australian minister said Thursday. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SRI LANKA-WAR CRIMES — Sri Lanka says it needs more time to fulfill promises given to the U.N. human rights body to investigate war crime allegations from the nation's long civil war, which ended nearly eight years ago. By Bharatha Mallawarachi. SENT: 320 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-HOMSEXUAL CONVICTIONS — Gay men in New Zealand who were convicted of homosexuality more than three decades ago when it was considered a crime will soon be able to have their records cleared. By Nick Perry. SENT: 320 words.

INDONESIA-AUSTRALIA-MILITARY — The Indonesian military says it has accepted an apology from Australia's army chief over a purported insult to Indonesia's state ideology that caused a spat between the two countries. SENT: 200 words.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares mostly advanced Thursday after further gains on Wall Street that pushed the Nasdaq composite to a new record for the second day in a row. Japan's benchmark recovered lost ground after reports of strong machinery orders in December. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 480 words, photos.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk in Bangkok is Scott McDonald. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Between 1600 GMT and 0000 GMT, please refer queries to the North America Desk in New York at (1) 212-621-1650.

Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.