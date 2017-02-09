Ruifang Torch Festival tradition rekindled in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The third annual Ruifang Torch Festival (瑞芳火把節) will be held on Feb. 11 in the town of Ruifang in northeast Taiwan to commemorate an incident that occurred during the Japanese colonial era.

The gathering is held during Lantern Festival (元宵節) to both commemorate the Ruifang Incident (also known as the 527 Incident), a series of atrocities that occurred during Japanese colonial rule in 1940, as well as the local tradition of going on night wanders to mark the final day of the Lunar New Year celebrations. On May 27, 1940 the family, friends, and employees of a local man, Li Chien-hsing (李建興), numbering in the hundreds were arrested as Li was falsely accused of collaborating with Chinese Nationalist forces in trying to stage an uprising against Japanese rule.

One of Li's brothers died in the incident as well as at least 20 of the others arrested, while Li went into hiding before eventually being captured and sentenced to 12 years in prison. According to local legend, during his flight from the Japanese, he wandered around North 36 road carrying "lighting equipment" to illuminate his path, and his friends and family would also light torches at night to mark the way to shelter.



(Image from New Taipei City Government website)

After the Nationalists came to power in Taiwan, Li was freed from prison and carved the words "Hidden Dragon in the Abyss" at the entrance to Hsiuchi mountain (秀崎山) in memory of his struggles and sentiments during the Ruifang Incident. To commemorate the incident and in line with a similar existing tradition during Lantern Festival, large groups of villagers began an annual gathering in which they would carry torches in formation to resemble a coiling dragon.

The tradition had gradually died out until 2015, when the Ruifang Old Street Culture and Tourism Promotion Association organized a group of 500 people to recreate the ritual. This moved many of the local residents and inspired the town's cultural association to reinstate the festival as a tourist attraction.

This year's event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m. and those wishing to participate are asked to check in between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.. Participants must be 16 years or older and have a valid ID. For more information about the torch festival, please visit the official website or the Ruifang Old Street Facebook page.



(Image from New Taipei City Government website)