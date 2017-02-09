Menstrual cups approved by FDA and soon be available in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - After 20 months of waiting, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally approved the reusable menstrual cup products and it will be available online and in stores in Taiwan on February 17th earliest.

The menstrual cup is classified as second-grade medical equipment by the FDA in Taiwan, which can only be sold by businesses that are licensed to sell medical equipment, and factories need to obtain a GMP certification to manufacture the product.

A 34-year-old entrepreneur Vanessa Tseng raised a crowdfunding campaign for Taiwan's first domestically-made menstrual cup “Formoonsa Cup”. She said that she came up with the Formoonsa Cup project when she noticed that Taiwanese women have a very limited choice of menstrual products, and they cannot purchase the menstrual cup online and can only buy them for self-use if they purchase them overseas due to the current ban.

A petition on the National Development Council’s online public policy civic participation platform to permit menstrual cups to be sold online in Taiwan that reached over 6,000 signatures was launched in July.