New Zealand men convicted of gay sex to have records wiped

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Gay men in New Zealand who were convicted of homosexuality more than three decades ago when it was considered a crime will soon be able to have their records cleared.

Justice Minister Amy Adams on Thursday announced a scheme to wipe clean the criminal records of people convicted of indecency, sodomy or providing a place for homosexual acts.

But she said they would not receive any compensation.

The scheme is broadly supported by lawmakers and is expected to be approved by the Parliament. Adams estimates about 1,000 gay men will be eligible to have their convictions quashed.

In New Zealand, homosexuality was decriminalized in 1986. Same-sex marriage was legalized in 2013.

Sex between women was never explicitly illegal under New Zealand law.