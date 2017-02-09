Trump issues belated well-wishes to China on holiday

BEIJING (AP) — President Donald Trump has issued belated well-wishes to China for the Lunar New Year, the most important holiday in the world's most populous nation.

Trump had been the only U.S. president in recent years not to have issued greetings when the holiday fell on Jan. 28, triggering speculation in China as to whether it was an intentional slight.

A statement from the White House late Wednesday said Trump wrote to Chinese President Xi Jinping wishing the Chinese people a happy holiday and saying he looked forward to working with Xi to "develop a constructive relationship."

Trump has accused Beijing of unfair trade practices, criticized China's military buildup in the South China Sea and accused Beijing of doing too little to pressure neighbor North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs.