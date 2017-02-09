Struggling Leicester earns respite by winning FA Cup replay

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester earned some respite amid a difficult spell in its Premier League title defense by beating Derby 3-1 in a fourth-round replay in the FA Cup, with Demarai Gray's slaloming solo strike clinching victory in extra time on Wednesday.

The English champions, who are languishing near the relegation zone, fielded a starting team filled with fringe players and were held 1-1 by their second-tier opponents after normal time.

Wilfred Ndidi came on at the start of extra time to put Leicester ahead in the 94th minute and Gray — the standout player at King Power stadium — finished Derby off by cutting in from the left, beating two defenders and driving a rising shot high into the net in the 114th.

Leicester will play another second-tier team, Millwall, away in the last 16 on Feb. 18.

Before then, Leicester faces relegation rival Swansea on Sunday, a crucial match that prompted coach Claudio Ranieri to gamble on 10 changes to his lineup against a Derby side led by former England manager Steve McClaren.

Leicester's victory came a day after the Thai-owned club gave its "unwavering support" to Ranieri in a public show of faith for the manager who collected FIFA's Coach of the Year award just a month ago.

Andy King's 46th-minute opener for Leicester was canceled out by a deflected free kick from Guinea international Abdoul Camara in the 61st.

The teams drew 2-2 last month, setting up a replay.