Alaves beats Celta 1-0 to reach Copa del Rey final

By  Associated Press
2017/02/09 06:28

MADRID (AP) — Alaves will be playing in the final of a major competition for only the second time in its history after defeating Celta Vigo 1-0 in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

After the two sides drew 0-0 in the first leg, midfielder Edgar Mendez scored an 82nd-minute winner to give the Basque Country club a surprise spot in the May 27 final against two-time defending champion Barcelona, which edged Atletico Madrid 3-2 on aggregate on Tuesday.

It will be Alaves' first final since losing to Liverpool in the UEFA Cup, now known as the Europa League.

A four-time runner-up in the Copa, Celta was trying to return to the final for the first time since 2001.