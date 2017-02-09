House Democrats ratchet up fighting words against Trump

BALTIMORE (AP) — Abandoning earlier assertions that they would look for some areas of compromise with President Donald Trump, House Democratic leaders are opening their annual issues retreat indicating they will fight him at every turn.

Emboldened by protests and an angry, motivated voter base, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats took pains Wednesday to make it clear that they will do everything they can to stand up to the new president.

Pelosi said "there is nothing Democrats can work with him on" if he continues on his current path, sharpening her words from the early days of Trump's administration, when she repeatedly said they would look for common ground where they could find it.

Less than three weeks into Trump's presidency, the Democratic leaders tried to emphasize their unity.