Puzder says he'd quit CEO if confirmed as labor secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Andrew Puzder says he would avoid conflicts of interest as President Donald Trump's secretary of labor by resigning as executive of a fast food empire, selling off his holdings and recusing himself from government decisions in which he knows he has a financial interest.

A copy of Puzder's government ethics filings were obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press.

A spokesperson for Sen. Lamar Alexander, chairman of the committee handling Puzder's nomination, confirmed the panel has received the ethics filings paperwork. His confirmation hearing is expected Feb. 16.

Democrats question how Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants, Inc., would be able to avoid a conflict of interest as head of the agency charged with enforcing government workplace rules.

The AP obtained the documents from a government official not authorized to release them.