Mexico official: US Secretary of State Tillerson to visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mexico's foreign secretary says U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to travel to Mexico in the coming weeks.

During a visit in Washington, Luis Videgaray also said Wednesday that Mexico's government was not working to reschedule a visit to the U.S. by Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto. He did not say when Tillerson would visit.

Relations between the two countries have gotten off to a rocky start under President Donald Trump.

Pena Nieto's visit to Washington was called off only days ahead of time after Trump again insisted that Mexico would pay for the wall that the U.S. president promises to build along the border. Trump has suggested that a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico could provide funding for the wall.