Spanish league taking legal action over threats to Zozulya

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league will take legal action against 17 people who allegedly threatened Ukraine striker Roman Zozulya after his transfer to second-division club Rayo Vallecano.

League president Javier Tebas said Wednesday that the league has decided to file a criminal lawsuit because the incident could harm the image of the Spanish league and of Spain.

The group had allegedly insulted and threatened Zozulya when he appeared at the team's training center last week, prompting the clubs to call off the transfer.

Rayo fans had already protested against the transfer on social media, claiming that Zozulya had links to radical right-wing groups back home.

The player wrote an open letter dismissing connections to "any paramilitary or neo-Nazi groups," but it didn't keep some fans from protesting when he arrived at the club.