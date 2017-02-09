  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/02/09 04:20

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 143.00 144.20 141.70 142.90 Up .30
May 145.45 146.70 144.20 145.30 Up .25
Jul 147.85 149.00 146.65 147.60 Up .15
Sep 150.30 151.30 148.95 149.85 Up .10
Dec 153.45 154.55 152.20 153.05 unch
Mar 156.50 157.40 155.60 156.05 unch
May 158.65 159.20 157.80 157.80 unch
Jul 159.45 159.45 159.40 159.40 Up .05
Sep 160.90 160.90 160.90 160.90 Up .05
Dec 163.00 163.05 163.00 163.05 Up .05
Mar 165.40 Up .05
May 166.85 Up .10
Jul 168.20 Up .10
Sep 169.65 Up .10
Dec 170.95 Up .10