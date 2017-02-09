New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|143.00
|144.20
|141.70
|142.90
|Up
|.30
|May
|145.45
|146.70
|144.20
|145.30
|Up
|.25
|Jul
|147.85
|149.00
|146.65
|147.60
|Up
|.15
|Sep
|150.30
|151.30
|148.95
|149.85
|Up
|.10
|Dec
|153.45
|154.55
|152.20
|153.05
|unch
|Mar
|156.50
|157.40
|155.60
|156.05
|unch
|May
|158.65
|159.20
|157.80
|157.80
|unch
|Jul
|159.45
|159.45
|159.40
|159.40
|Up
|.05
|Sep
|160.90
|160.90
|160.90
|160.90
|Up
|.05
|Dec
|163.00
|163.05
|163.00
|163.05
|Up
|.05
|Mar
|165.40
|Up
|.05
|May
|166.85
|Up
|.10
|Jul
|168.20
|Up
|.10
|Sep
|169.65
|Up
|.10
|Dec
|170.95
|Up
|.10