BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|1994
|2016
|1983
|1993
|Down
|12
|May
|2006
|2028
|2001
|2011
|Down
|6
|Jul
|2022
|2040
|2015
|2025
|Down
|3
|Sep
|2042
|2061
|2035
|2046
|Down
|3
|Dec
|2072
|2086
|2063
|2073
|Down
|2
|Mar
|2099
|2108
|2085
|2095
|Down
|3
|May
|2122
|2122
|2103
|2113
|Down
|2
|Jul
|2138
|2138
|2120
|2128
|Down
|1
|Sep
|2148
|2148
|2140
|2146
|unch
|Dec
|2171
|unch