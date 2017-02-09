Voters sue, claiming NC ballot protests libeled them

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Four North Carolina voters are suing a political activist they say falsely claimed they voted illegally last November because they were felons or voted in other states.

The libel lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Greensboro by the liberal Southern Coalition for Social Justice. It said William Clark Porter's false characterization led the four plaintiffs to face "ridicule, contempt or disgrace."

Porter didn't respond to telephone or email messages seeking comment.

Porter filed three of numerous post-election challenges by Republicans and allies contesting results in 52 of the state's 100 counties as then-Gov. Pat McCrory fought to overcome an Election Day deficit.

Nearly all the protests were dismissed or sidelined by elections boards on which Republicans held the majority. McCrory conceded to Democrat Roy Cooper.